First COVID-19 vaccine could soon arrive in Tampa pending FDA approval

TAMPA, Fla — A vaccine for COVID-19 is one step closer to emergency authorization by the FDA.

An advisory panel worked all day Thursday and voted to recommend that authorization, which could happen very quickly.

At Tampa General Hospital, staff are awaiting word on when those first shipments of vaccines will start rolling in.

TGH was earlier chosen to be among the first five hospitals in the state to receive the vaccine along with ones in Jacksonville, Orlando, Hollywood and Miami.

TGH says it has special freezer units capable of storing around 30,000 vials.

Front line medical workers and those living in nursing homes would be first in line to be vaccinated.

The FDA is expected to make a final decision on the vaccine’s emergency use quickly. Shots in hospitals and nursing homes would then begin almost immediately, but widespread access to the general public is not expected until spring.

