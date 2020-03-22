TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of Americans have been stuck in Peru since its president closed the border last Monday.

With no way to get out, those U.S. citizens are wondering when they will be able to return home.

The Currys arrived to Lima, Peru, on Friday the 13th. At that time, the risk of travel to the country, according to the U.S. embassy in Peru, was a Level 2 -- exercise increased caution -- it still today remains at a Level 2.

“When we got here, seemed like no cause for concern. Went about our business. Didn’t see a single person with a face-mask. Bars and restaurants were open," Jesse Curry said.

But by March 15, it was a different story. The president of Peru announced the country was closing all borders to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. The few flights available immediately filled up.

“Couldn’t find anything whatsoever. And as the day wore on, and it started to look less and less likely that we’d be able to find a flight out, we spent the day stocking up on supplies," Jesse Curry said.

With other nations able to get citizens out of Peru, the Currys are upset that the U.S. embassy is closed and they have had no communication on what, if anything, is being done to get more Americans out of the country.

“For whatever reason, the United States government cannot come to an agreement with Peru," Julie Curry said.

The family was supposed to fly home today. Now, they are just trying to stay safe, along with the approximately 1,800 other Americans in Lima.

“I have a 6-year-old boy. He doesn’t quite understand what quarantine means. I tried walking him down the street, just to get some fresh air and get outside. And I was told by police officers that we could be arrested," Julie Curry said.

They currently have a flight booked for April but are worried about the status of the flight.

“I think right now we are kinda roughly planning on maybe the 5th or 6th of April. We still do have a flight with JetBlue that hasn’t been canceled yet. I do have some concerns that it will be canceled because it’s direct to Fort Lauderdale, which is not one of the airports that you’re allowed to come into the country from anymore," Jesse Curry said.

While the family is grateful to have an Airbnb to stay in, they are anxious to get back to their homes and businesses.

“We’re Americans, trying to get home, and there’s lots of us. We’re being held hostage, it’s not safe. It’s not right," said grandmother Kathy Curry.

The U.S. was able to fly a select group of Americans out of Peru on Friday, including some medically vulnerable citizens, peace corp volunteers and U.S. embassy personnel.

On Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence said that there is an ongoing effort to bring stranded Americans abroad home with chartered and commercial flights.

We will keep you updated on the situation as more information is made available.

