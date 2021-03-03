What to know about Tampa's federal COVID-19 vaccine site

TAMPA, Fla — Starting March 3, Tampa's Greyhound Track will transform into the home of one of Florida's latest federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination sites.
The FEMA, DoD and U.S. Air Force supported site is aiming to distribute 2,000 vaccines a day, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Accompanying the main site will be smaller, mobile satellite sites that will complete 500 vaccinations a day in underserved areas, according to a press release.
So, with a new option for seniors to be inoculated being added to an already growing list, we are breaking down what you can expect when you arrive.
When does it operate?
The main site will operate seven days a week between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. while the satellite sites in underserved communities will only be temporarily available.
- Larry Sands Sports Complex: March 3-6
- Hillsborough Community College (Brandon Campus): March 7-10
- Lake Maude Park: March 3-10
Do I need an appointment?
Well, yes and no.
The vaccination site is for eligible people with appointments but FEMA officials say they will allow people without appointments to get in line.
An appointment is strongly encouraged to have ahead of time. To preregister with the statewide system, individuals can either call the designated phone number for their county or visit myvaccine.fl.gov.
Anyone unable to make a reservation will have a separate line where you can walk up and register. But you're not guaranteed to get a shot that same day.
How does it work?
Unlike other vaccination sites, the federal location does not operate as a drive-thru. You will have to get out of your car to get your vaccine.
Follow the guidance of officials on-site to successfully maneuver the site.
Am I eligible?
As of March 3, those eligible to receive a vaccine in Florida are health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and people age 65 and older, according to the Department of Health.
Gov. Ron DeSantis added people under 65 deemed "extremely vulnerable" to COVID-19 by a physician and all sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters and K-12 school personnel who are 50 and older to the list of those eligible to get the shot.
Where do I go?
Those getting inoculated at the main site will head to:
➡️ Tampa Greyhound Track
755 E. Waters Ave.
Tampa, FL 33604
While satellite sites will be held at the following locations:
➡️ Larry Sands Sports Complex
5855 S. 78th St.
Tampa, FL 33619
➡️ Hillsborough Community College - Brandon Campus
10451 Nancy Watkins Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
➡️ Lake Maude Park
1751 7th St. NE.
Winter Haven, FL 33881
