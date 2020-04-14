TAMPA, Fla. — Ten thousand cloth masks: That's the goal Tampa General Hospital is asking volunteers to make over the next few weeks.
In a Facebook post, the hospital asked volunteers to make cloth masks that follow CDC guidelines. All mask donations will need to "feature a double layer of unused machine-washable cotton."
You can find full guidelines and step-by-step mask tutorials from the CDC here.
If you'd like to donate, visit the hospital's drop-off location at 1 Davis Blvd. in Tampa, FL 33606. Starting next week on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Fridays 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., you can drop off your donation by pulling into the valet area. Staff will collect the masks directly from your car.
If you can't make it to the drop-off site, you can mail your masks by sending them to the following address:
Tampa General Hospital
Att: Volunteer Services
P.O. Box 1289
Tampa, FL 33601
Previously, nurses at the hospital weren't allowed to wear homemade masks at work.
RELATED: Nurses not allowed to wear homemade masks in most Tampa Bay hospitals
- RELATED: VERIFY: Sanitize your cloth masks in the washing machine, not the microwave
- RELATED: Fresh Market: All customers are required to wear masks while shopping
- RELATED: Making free masks: St. Pete costume shop puts sewing machines to good use
- RELATED: The safe, healthy way to remove a face mask
What other people are reading right now:
- Hillsborough County passes curfew, considers mandatory masks
- Tracking Florida's hospital beds: Here are the numbers as coronavirus cases climb
- The IRS is now depositing coronavirus stimulus checks | Here's what you need to know
- Support Tampa Bay: Which local businesses are open right now?
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter