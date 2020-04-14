TAMPA, Fla. — Ten thousand cloth masks: That's the goal Tampa General Hospital is asking volunteers to make over the next few weeks.

In a Facebook post, the hospital asked volunteers to make cloth masks that follow CDC guidelines. All mask donations will need to "feature a double layer of unused machine-washable cotton."

You can find full guidelines and step-by-step mask tutorials from the CDC here.

If you'd like to donate, visit the hospital's drop-off location at 1 Davis Blvd. in Tampa, FL 33606. Starting next week on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Fridays 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., you can drop off your donation by pulling into the valet area. Staff will collect the masks directly from your car.

If you can't make it to the drop-off site, you can mail your masks by sending them to the following address:

Tampa General Hospital

Att: Volunteer Services

P.O. Box 1289

Tampa, FL 33601

Previously, nurses at the hospital weren't allowed to wear homemade masks at work.

