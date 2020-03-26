TAMPA, Fla. — Six team members at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) have tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus, according to a hospital release.

All team members are under home isolation and cannot return to work until they: have work clearance through TGH Team Member Health, are free of fever and other symptoms and have two negative COVID-19 tests.

Included in those six, is a team member who worked in the hospital’s Infusion Center, causing it to temporarily close for cleaning until Friday, according to TGH.

The center will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected with ultraviolet light.

TGH is currently contacting those who visited the center while the team member was working. All team members who may have come in contact with the individual infected have been notified.

According to President and CEO, John Couris, team members and physicians are being screened before entering the hospital:

“As we anticipated, we are seeing COVID-19 travel and community spread. As such, we are screening all team members and physicians upon entering the hospital and testing as appropriate, following CDC guidelines. We will continue to do our best to care for our community while protecting our team members, physicians, patients and visitors throughout this global pandemic.”

Here are the measures TGH has implemented to limit the spread of COVID-19:

Limiting team members, physicians hospital access to one entrance

Asking non-clinical team members to work at home, where appropriate

No visitation for our adult population is permitted

No visitors under the age of 18 are permitted

No visitors who are ill, who have traveled via air in the last 7 days or have been exposed to COVID-19 are permitted

Only one registered support person for those in the Obstetrics and Pediatrics section of the hospital permitted and must remain with them until the time of discharge

Anyone who may have visited TGH's Infusion Center recently can call 813 844-7585.

