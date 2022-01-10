x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Tampa General Hospital gets Evusheld COVID-19 treatment for high-risk patients

One dose of Evusheld may be effective at pre-exposure prevention of COVID-19 for six months, according to the FDA.
Credit: Evusheld

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa General Hospital announced it is the first health care facility in Hillsborough County to provide the Evusheld COVID-19 treatment to high-risk patients.

The AstraZeneca product, which last month received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, is an injectable treatment given prior to possible COVID-19 exposure. People with cancer, transplant recipients, those who have primary immunodeficiencies – or who cannot receive a vaccine for health reasons – are allowed to receive it under the agency's approval.

Patients must also be at least 12 years of age and weigh at least 88 pounds.

In a statement, TGH says only a limited supply of the treatment is available.

The FDA says only high-risk individuals who are not currently infected with COVID-19 and have not recently been exposed to someone with the virus may be eligible for the treatment.

"Vaccines have proven to be the best defense available against COVID-19. However, there are certain immune compromised individuals who may not mount an adequate immune response to COVID-19 vaccination, or those who have a history of severe adverse reactions to a COVID-19 vaccine and therefore cannot receive one and need an alternative prevention option," said Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research in a statement.

Related Articles

One dose of Evusheld may be effective at pre-exposure prevention of COVID-19 for six months, according to the FDA. The product is a combination of monoclonal antibodies tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab administered together.

"Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses," the FDA says.

In Other News

Hillsborough County opens additional free testing location at HCC Brandon campus