Cinco De Mayo hot spot closes after getting 'swamped' by partiers

There were too many people to maintain social distancing guidelines.

TAMPA, Fla. — For years, people in South Tampa have flocked to one of their favorite Cinco de Mayo spots – The Green Lemon on South Howard Ave.

But on Tuesday, the popular restaurant, operated by Ciccio Restaurant Group, had to abruptly close its doors early after being swamped by more people than it could accommodate given the current COVID-19 restrictions.

“We have been incredibly fortunate throughout these challenging times. Our neighbors have been tremendously supportive, rewarding us with consistent business and taking such good care of our team during this unprecedented challenge for our community,” Jordan Warshavsky, operating partner at Green Lemon said in a written statement.

“We got absolutely swamped with a massive influx of people for in-person dining, takeout options and third-party delivery,” Warshavsky said.

“Despite our best efforts to prepare, we fell short. By 6 o’clock, our team members and technology were failing to keep up with a pace to responsibly serve our guests and safely maintain social distancing guidelines.”

Warshavsky says at that point, even knowing the financial impact the restaurant would suffer on one of its busiest nights, the decision was made to place the public ahead of profit and shut down.

“The best thing to do was provide refunds for all outstanding orders and give away our remaining food to disperse the crowd quickly and safely,” Warshavsky said.

Yes – they gave it away and closed the doors.

Warshavsky says they were “incredibly embarrassed“.

He also praised the Tampa Police Department, Code Enforcement and restaurant guests for being “both accommodating and gracious. They made the tough decision far easier than it should have been,” he said.

“We will learn and be better prepared,” Warshavsky said.

“We are also committed to making it up to our guests and are thinking how best to show appreciation for their patience and cooperation.“

