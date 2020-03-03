TAMPA, Fla. — A woman who Florida health officials said tested positive for novel coronavirus flew into Tampa International Airport after traveling to Italy.

Airport spokeswoman Emily Nipps said the woman returned to Tampa Bay from Italy, where a coronavirus outbreak has been ongoing in recent weeks, especially in its northern region.

The Tampa Bay Times was first to report the story on the woman's travels.

State Surgeon General Scott Rivkees during a news conference Monday said the woman is aged in her 20s. She was being isolated from the general public, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Nipps said she did not have details on when the woman flew into the airport and into what terminal. It's also not known whether the woman showed any symptoms.

10News reached out to the Florida Department of Health, Hillsborough County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but has not yet heard back.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Italy prompted the CDC to issue a "level 3" warning, urging Americans to avoid nonessential travel to the country because the virus is being spread from person to person.

A 60-year-old Manatee County man is the second positive COVID-19 case in Tampa Bay. He experienced breathing problems late last month and checked himself into Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.

At that time, he was not tested for the COVID-19 because the CDC's guidance did not advise testing of those who did not have a travel history to China or who had contact with someone who recently traveled there.

Testing criteria has since been changed to have medical staff test patients who are exhibiting pneumonia-like symptoms with unknown origins.

Tampa International Airport earlier in the day said staff has "increased cleaning and sanitation of high-touch areas," reminding people to wash their hands with soap and water.

The full statement reads:

"Tampa International Airport is committed to the health and safety of our passengers, employees and guests and we have taken several steps to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus at the Airport. Those steps include increased cleaning and sanitation of high-touch areas, providing extra hand sanitizer in key areas and reminding travelers and employees to practice good hygiene.

"At this time, the Florida Department of Health has deemed those visiting or working at TPA to be at a low risk of contracting, carrying or spreading the coronavirus. Additionally, we have been advised by the TSA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection that there have been no changes to their screening procedures at this time. We aim to do everything we can to protect our traveling public and are in constant contact with the CDC and state and local health officials to follow the most up-to-date protocols in preventing the spread of COVID-19."

Florida health officials remind the public the overall risk of contracting COVID-19 is low, especially if people follow basic hygiene practices.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. They may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days. Most people recover, although older people and individuals with underlying medical conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes are at a greater risk of developing a more serious illness.

There isn't yet a vaccine for preventing COVID-19, so the best way to stay healthy is to limit your risk of being exposed to it.

To stay safe from the coronavirus, health experts say you should wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60-percent alcohol. Avoid close contact with people who are sick, and stay home when you are sick.

The CDC does not recommend healthy people without symptoms wear facemasks. Those should be reserved for people with symptoms -- to help stop them from spreading it to other people. They should also be used by health care workers, as necessary.

