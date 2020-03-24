TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will issue a stay-at-home order to keep city residents in their homes and combat the spread of COVID-19.

The order will likely come Wednesday, a spokesperson for the mayor's office told 10News.

The order “immediately limits all movement outside...beyond what is necessary to take care of ‘essential services’ or ‘necessary activities.’”

When outside the home doing “essential services” or “necessary activities,” the city said people should stay at least six feet away from others to continue social distancing.

What are you allowed to do under a stay-at-home order?

The city says you can:

Go to the grocery store, a convenience store of a warehouse store

Go to the pharmacy

Go to medical appointments

Go to a restaurant for take-out or drive-thru

Care or support a friend or family member

Take a walk, ride a bike, hike, job and be in nature for exercise -- still, practice social distancing

Walk pets and take them to the vet if necessary

Help someone get necessary supplies

What should you not do under a stay-at-home order?

The city says to NOT:

Go to work, unless you’re providing essential services

Visit friends or family if there’s no urgent need

Be closer than six feet from others

Visit loved ones or friends in the hospital, nursing home or other health care facility.﻿

Castor has been pushing the idea of the stay-at-home order but was not in support of a curfew, which Hillsborough County was considering. She said the order “isn’t going to be as onerous as putting a curfew in place.”

"[We're] asking individuals to say inside, stay away from each other... [with] exemptions for all essential businesses ..." Castor said Monday. "If we continue to put off, and off, and off for more information, more people are going to get the virus.”

"If we're going to wait on the governor, [Gov. Ron DeSantis], he clearly has no intention for any statewide action. ... The more we kick this issue down the road, the more people that are going to die in our community,” she said.

What jobs are essential during a stay-at-home order?

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security provided this list:

Health care/public health

Law enforcement/public safety/first responders

Food and agriculture

Electricity industry

Petroleum workers

Natural/propane gas workers

Water and wastewater

Transportation and logistics

Public works

Communications and information technology

Other community-based government operations and essential functions

Critical manufacturing

Hazardous materials

Financial services

Chemical

Defense industrial base

Is your job essential?

Find out more details about these categories here.

