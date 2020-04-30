TAMPA, Fla. — One man is using his platform to help thousands of people worldwide with daily mental health support: It's called Cope Notes, and it has impacted the lives of almost 15,000 people so far.

"I grew up with a lot of mental health conditions and was in treatment for 10 years," said Cope Notes' founder and CEO, Johnny Crowder. "While there were resources, they were always too expensive or hard to work into your daily schedule by booking appointments.

"So I decided to create a service to fill that gap for those that need help."

Crowder noticed the lack of accessibility as an opportunity. Crowder is a suicide and abuse survivor and wanted to make getting help easier for everyone.

"Cope Notes provides daily mental health support via text message. You can literally just text the word 'COPE' to 33222 and it will start," Crowder said. "We send people one text a day with a psychology fact or piece of advice or a prompt and they can text back as often or not as they want."

A team of mental health experts reads each message and thoughtfully and appropriately responds. So far, Cope Notes has exchanged almost 400,000 texts, in 85 different countries, impacting almost 15,000 lives.

"I've been blown away by the life changes started from one text. We've had people divorce an abusive partner or change what college they were going to based off them," Crowder said.

Crowder's goal is to change the mental health conversation, teaching others that mental health and physical health should all be viewed as one as they are so intertwined. And help the more than 46 percent of Americans that will face mental health illness in their lifetime because more than 50 percent of mental illness goes untreated.

Texting 'COPE' to 33222 provides you with two weeks of help for free from Cope Notes.

