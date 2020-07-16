Tampa mayor says wearing masks is slowing spread of coronavirus

Hillsborough County’s Emergency Policy Group reported a leveling off of new cases Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa’s Mayor emerged from Hillsborough’s Emergency Police Group meeting with a surprising smile Thursday.

There’s some rays of light at the end of the tunnel,” said Castor, sharing the good news from the county’s health department that some of the key metrics monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak are heading in the right direction.

After days of discouraging numbers coming out of Tallahassee, the Mayor believes precautions like Tampa’s mandatory mask order, put in place 3 weeks ago, finally appear to be paying off.

“The overwhelming number of our residents understand the significance of it,” said Castor. “Even though it could be a minor inconvenience, they’re wearing those masks when out in public and it’s starting to pay those dividends. We’re starting to see the flattening, and even in some cases the downward trajectory of the number of positive cases.”

Earlier this week, some local leaders were worried about going back in the other direction, having to further tighten restrictions to stop the spread.

But Thursday, Mayor Castor says the latest numbers were an encouraging surprise.

“It’s very refreshing to see those graphs where it’s not just rocket trajectory straight up and we’re starting to see some positive results,” said Castor.

But she also notes, learned important lessons from back in May and will be extra cautious not to relax restrictions too early.

“I really think we need to give it a little more time,” said Castor. “We may have… we really did move a little too quickly. As long as people are abiding by the 6-foot distancing, and wearing of the masks and getting tested and making sure that we as a community are doing our contact tracing, I think we’re going to be able to continue to advance and start to open up a little bit more economically down the road.”

