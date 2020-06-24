Tampa mom proposes masks for elementary school kids

She says her goal is to start a conversation with parents about children wearing masks at Dale Mabry Elementary.

TAMPA, Fla. — Danielle Nanda is a mom and an experienced certified nurse. Her 5-year-old son will start Kindergarten in August.

“I think we all want the same thing. We want our kids back in school, but we want them to be safe as possible,” she said.

She drafted a proposal for leadership at Dale Mabry Elementary School encouraging mandatory masks as an extension of the school uniform. She says the idea was to start a dialogue.

“We teach our children to be kind and compassionate and this is just an extension of that. We want to be kind to our staff and classmates by protecting them from getting sick,” Nanda said. “What about parents that are going through chemotherapy?

“What about if they have siblings who are immunocompromised? I mean this protects all of them, not just students in the classroom.”

In addition to writing up a proposal, she also looked into what it would take to create masks for the school and how much it would cost. She had samples made and says each mask would cost about $2.

She comes at this with the expertise of her husband. Dr. Paul Nanda is the Chief Medical Officer for TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track.

“They are seeing very scary numbers and the spread of this virus is due to people not wearing masks. It’s spreading like wildfire and we have to something to get a hold of it and this is the best way to do it,” Danielle Nanda said.

Other doctors agree that masks work and could even slow the transmission so much so that the virus could disappear.

“That’s one of the measures that we can do other than social distancing that can actually drive down the transmission of this virus where you can actually extinguish the transmission if you stick to it gradually,” said Dr. Manuel Gordillo, an infectious disease expert in Sarasota.

Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis says the district is recommending masks for students and each student will receive three masks for the fall.

He says mandating masks would be a district decision.

“We’re not going to allow individual schools to determine whether masks are worn within the organization because want to make certain there is equity and consistency around the entire school district,” he said.

Davis does agree that families should have conversations with their children about wearing masks.

“This is going to be a parent decision as of right now as you see this is a very fluid conversation of where we are and a fluid scenario with COVID-19 and as we get closer to school the decision may change,” he said.

While Danielle Nanda's hope was this would be mandatory, her real goal is parents viewing this to come together and protect each other. She also plans on sending her proposal to Hillsborough County School Board members, as well.

“If uniforms are supported by the parents, we could make this mask an extension of those uniforms is my goal. I don’t know if we’re gonna get 100 percent compliance but it’s worth a shot. If the parents want it, it will happen,” she said.

Hillsborough County Schools says it is being flexible in all of its reopening plans. They also pointed out that parents are able to opt-out of uniforms. They’re not mandated.

In researching this story, 10 Tampa Bay looked back at the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic and how that impacted children wearing masks.

The Tampa Bay History Center shared a picture of two children wearing masks during that pandemic.

The curator says during that time, just like now, people were advised to wear masks. He says in Tampa there was no formal attempt at educating school children and, remember, there weren’t even radios at the time.

