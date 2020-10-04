SHANGHAI, China — Angeline Del Pilar is a USF graduate, currently teaching English to kindergartners in Shanghai.

She's been chronicling her journey navigating coronavirus on her Facebook page for family and friends. Del Pilar shared stories of getting her temperature checked every day when she left her apartment and went into stores.

China lifted its lockdown on Wuhan, the epicenter of COVID-19, after 79 days. The government is easing up on some restrictions across the country too after reporting no new cases.

"I think that things are going back to a new normal. It's not back to normal yet. Many restaurants are still closed or not opening very late, museums are still closed," said Del Pilar through Skype. She says there's really no going back to life before coronavirus.

A little less than a month ago, Del Pilar described having to get a certified note from guards at her apartment complex stating her temperature was normal before leaving. She had to carry the note everywhere and show it before entering grocery stores or Starbucks. "I didn't need my card yesterday to go outside, so I think that's good news that the restrictions are kind of falling off," said Del Pilar.

Angeline's English classes were shifted from in-person classes to WeChat, China's social media and messaging platform. She's still not sure when she'll get to teach in-person classes again.

"What it sounds like based on another province going back to school, high schoolers are going back first and then they'll let schools like mine, which are kindergarten, go back later," said Del Pilar.

"Everyone wears masks, but I think slowly, you'll start to see people taking off their masks or not wearing gloves but I think right now people are still really concerned," said Del Pilar.

She's been quarantined for eight weeks and offers a bit of advice for Floridians a little newer to safer at home restrictions.

"Listen to what the government and doctors are saying, our healthcare system is focused on education and that's important to follow."

She says it may seem daunting, but follow precautions and social distancing orders and it will be over soon enough.

