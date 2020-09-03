SHANGHAI, China — Angeline Del Pilar is a Tampa native and graduate of the University of South Florida. After working for a couple of years at a public relations firm, she decided she needed a change, so she packed up and moved to China.

Del Pilar was living and working in Yongzhou, but recently moved to Shanghai. She's been posting video updates on her Facebook page, reassuring family and friends that she's doing okay while China fights the spread of COVID-19.

"At first I was scared, but then I realized I don't want to do that anymore. I want to enjoy my time here and make the most of it," said Del Pilar. She communicates with other expats living in China through WeChat. They share articles about which restaurants are open, which stores and museums are open and arrange get-togethers. "It's important to keep that social connection open while we go through this," said Del Pilar.

Angeline says the biggest change has been her classes. "We're teaching online, as is probably the entirety of China. I haven't heard of a school that's open right now. They're all incorporating some kind of e-learning platform. My school is using WeChat," said Del Pilar. She says it's up to the Chinese government to determine when students and staff can go back to schools. The earliest she has heard from school administrators is mid-April.

Day to day, Angeline still goes out to eat, goes grocery shopping and goes outside for walks.

"When you heard of all those stores closing when we first learned about coronavirus, it was because of the spring festival. So that's actually super common for stores to close," said Del Pilar, noting one of the biggest misconceptions she's heard from her friends and family. The Lunar New Year in China coincided with the announced spread of coronavirus across the country, prompting stores to close for celebrations and not the virus.

"The biggest change no matter where we go, even returning to our apartment, we have to get our temperature checked. It doesn't matter if you go to Starbucks or the grocery store. When I do leave my apartment, I do have to have a slip of paper with an official seal on it that the guard gives me. I have to bring it with me and then give back to them when I come back," said Angeline.

"I think people would be surprised to see how ordinary it is here. After a week or two, everything just kind of goes back to normal...because we need it to be. We still have to do everything we were doing before," said Angeline. She says understands the fervor of Floridians preparing for the worst and clearing out store shelves since it happens every hurricane season, but she says there's no reason to worry, since she sees life going on as normal even where coronavirus is hitting the hardest.

Del Pilar says one of the biggest takeaways from her experience in China during the spread of coronavirus is her desire for people's understanding. "We're all one and the same. Chinese people aren't eating crazy things or doing crazy things. This has been really damaging to the view people have about Chinese culture, but we're not different," said Del Pilar. When we asked if she had any regrets about moving to China, she said this, "I’ve never experienced as much joy that I do when I see kids learn how to say goodbye to mom and dad for the first time, and very confidently participate and begin to communicate in a foreign language class. It’s an absolute pleasure to be one of the educators my students will have throughout their lifetime. They are truly a gift."

