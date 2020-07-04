TAMPA, Fla. — New York is the epicenter for the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., with more than 130,000 people testing positive for COVID-19.

More than 4,000 of them have died while nurses and doctors try to save lives.

“I don't think even ER nurses were prepared to handle the situation and it's not even because of the virus. It’s because of the shortage of supplies, of nurses, of ventilators, pad machines,” Tampa Nurse Melisa Orduy said.

Orduy arrived in New York City on Monday. She'll be working in ground zero for coronavirus patients. She’ll be one of the nurses fighting on the front lines

“It's going to be different than I’ve ever seen,” Orduy said.

The 23-year-old says she recently got out of the health care industry to live a healthier lifestyle.

“People don't really know what goes on in hospitals. How frequent it is to be understaffed and how frequent it is to do what you can with what you have. Which is why it's such a demanding profession,” Orduy said.

But after seeing what other nurses are going through without the proper supplies to protect themselves, Orduy knew she needed to do something to help.

“They're the ones who know the real story. They're the ones who really know what's happening. There's a need there's a shortage. I don't have kids, I’m not married I understand there's people that can't go out and help. They have other obligations. Even if they're retired, they can't go out and help. but for me I am able. I said, ‘Okay it's time to change into scrubs again and go out and serve,’” Orduy said.

Orduy will work long days and hours, but with her family's support and prayers, she's hoping she'll help save lives.

“What’s scary is the unknown of what am I walking into, but I’m thinking and going into it with a lot of positive energy and leave my life to God,” Orduy said.

