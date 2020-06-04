TAMPA, Fla. —
A second Tampa police officer has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In a news release Monday afternoon, it was said in both cases, the officers are improving and doing well.
RELATED: Tampa police officer infected with coronavirus, 30 quarantined after coronavirus exposure
To date, 98 TPD employees have been monitored, with 68 cleared to return to full duty and 30 remaining under active medical monitoring.
Of the 30 under active monitoring, 22 are currently in self-quarantine, according to the police department.
