Tampa police officer dies of COVID-19 complications

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer has died of complications linked to COVID-19.

Officer Matthew S. Coleman, 37, leaves behind a wife and children.

His death was announced Wednesday by TPD.

After joining the agency in September 2014, he was assigned as a field training officer. He previously worked for the Polk County Sheriff's Office, serving there from 2008 to 2014.

Coleman was described as a "valued mentor" and friend to many people.

Donations to his family can be made via the Tampa Police Benevolent Association at this link. Donors should write "Coleman Family" in the comment section.