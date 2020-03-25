TAMPA, Fla — They’re always on the front line, protecting the people of Tampa from those who break the law.

Now, they’re facing an invisible threat – COVID-19.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said Wednesday that 42 of his officers are being quarantined after being exposed to the coronavirus.

15 of the exposures happened in the line of duty.

“This is a public health issue that has bled over into law enforcement,” Dugan said on Facebook. “There is no way cops can do their jobs without potentially being exposed to this virus. We can’t around with face masks.”

The chief said he’s concerned that people are not taking the warnings and recommendations from health leaders seriously, and that’s putting first responders at risk.

10News reached out to the department and was told, as of now, staffing is not a concern.

RELATED: First coronavirus deaths reported in Pasco and Sarasota Counties

RELATED: Pinellas County issues 'safer-at-home' order to stop spread of COVID-19

RELATED: COVID-19 in Florida: 22 deaths statewide, Pinellas County votes for safer-at-home order

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter