x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

coronavirus

Four Tampa police officers tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week

The Tampa Police Department said 46 employees are currently in quarantine.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

The Tampa Police Department reported four officers have tested positive for coronavirus within the last week.

That brings the total number of cases the department has seen so far to seven.

The department said a school resource officer showed symptoms on June 2 and tested positive on June 6. The three other officers reported symptoms between June 10 and 12 and were put in quarantine on June 12.

Those three officers tested positive on June 12 and 13.

The department said 46 employees are currently in quarantine. Tampa police reported their first cases of coronavirus in officers at the beginning of April.

RELATED: Florida reports 1,758 new COVID-19 cases following days of record spikes

RELATED: Coronavirus in Context: Florida COVID-19 cases explained in 5 charts

On Monday, Florida reported 1,758 new cases of coronavirus in the state. It was the fifth day in a row the state saw more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter