TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor expressed frustration and disappointment with Hillsborough County on Monday over not implementing a countywide stay-at-home order as part of an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Her feelings likely won't change much with the county's latest stance Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: Tampa mayor will issue stay-at-home order to combat spread of coronavirus, but the county says no

Not long after Castor's office confirmed the mayor will issue a stay-at-home order Wednesday to keep city residents in their homes, Hillsborough County Administrator Mike Merrill said no stay-at-home order "shall be applicable" anywhere in the county.

The full statement reads:

"Pursuant to the discussions which took place at the Emergency Policy Group meeting of March 23, 2020 the vote by the Group to not institute a Stay-at-Home Order at this time, and in order to ensure unity of action throughout the county, I am confirming that decision by directing that no Stay-at-Home order shall be applicable in any portion of Hillsborough County until further direction by the Emergency Policy Group, unless as may be necessary under my delegated authority."

Castor spokeswoman Ashley Bauman replied to the county:

"The Mayor will continue to take the steps necessary to protect the residents of Tampa."

Castor confirmed a stay-at-home order likely will go into effect at midnight Thursday.

County leaders Monday opted not to consider a countywide stay-at-home order but instead wished to discuss a curfew. They say it will come up for a discussion at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday during a Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group meeting.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Florida: First death reported in Pinellas County, seniors warned to be careful

RELATED: Coronavirus testing site to open at Raymond James Stadium, but you need to do 2 things first

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter