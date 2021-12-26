Tampa testing center line wraps around building following all-time high for COVID-19 cases

The only testing site in Hillsborough County had a line wrapped around the building for hours on Sunday.

TAMPA, Fla. — COVID-19 seems to be the part of the holidays we are all trying to avoid. Christmas day was a record-breaking day for daily COVID-19 cases reported in the state of Florida rounding up to nearly 33,000 total.

As the Christmas festivities come to a close, now many are worried about COVID exposure.

In Hillsborough County, the department of health runs just one COVID-19 testing facility. The West Tampa Neighborhood Service Center had a line wrapped around the building for much of Sunday.

According to the CDC, in the southeast region of the U.S., the omicron variant accounts for 95 percent of COVID-19 cases. At the start of December, omicron accounted for just one percent.

For Florida specifically, the most recent data from the CDC shows 98.53% of cases can be attributed to the omicron variant.