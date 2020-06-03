TAMPA, Fla. — We all know that knowledge is power, but when you're talking about preventing the spread of a contagious disease – it can be life-saving.

That's why Tampa is trying to make sure the city's Spanish-speaking population has an easy way to stay informed about coronavirus (COVID-19).

It's as simple as sending a text message.

Tampa's Emergency Management text alert system has been operating for several years, and around 50,000 people – roughly one-sixth of the city's population – is already subscribed to "TAMPA READY"

It's the same system the city uses to send out information during hurricanes and Gasparilla.

Now, people who speak Spanish can sign up to receive alerts about coronavirus by texting "TAMPALISTA" to 888777.

The city says it's all about making sure people have the facts to make smart decisions for the safety of themselves and their families.

“The City of Tampa wants to provide the best and most reliable information to all Tampanians and visitors," Tampa Fire Rescue's Jason Penny told 10News.

"Our most recent messages involved information about the COVID-19 outbreak. We will continue to use this system for any other pertinent updates now and in the future.”

