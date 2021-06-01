Tampa threatens liquor licenses of those who don't enforce COVID restrictions

Three businesses are considered repeat offenders and have to appear before the city council to defend their liquor licenses.

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa says it’s not messing around anymore when it comes to businesses that keep ignoring the city’s COVID-19 ordinances.

On Wednesday, Tampa put several businesses on notice that they intend to pursue the suspension of alcohol permits for repeat of violators.

“You know, it’s disappointing, and it’s very irresponsible,“ Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

With the number of COVID cases and positivity rate both increasing, city officials are threatening to suspend liquor licenses at businesses which repeatedly violate restrictions.

“If nothing else, it’s gotten the attention -- that should get the attention of those individuals that are violating,” Castor said.

Since mid-December, the city has conducted nearly 400 inspections at bars and other businesses. Twenty citations have been issued. Three of those businesses are repeat offenders that now have to appear before the city council to defend their liquor licenses.

Those businesses include MacDinton’s on S. Howard Avenue as well as Tangra Club and Ybor Cigars Plus, both located on 7th Avenue.

“Me and the owner would tell everyone to please wear your mask, you have to stay in your seat,” said Dania Arizon, who works at Ybor Cigars Plus.

But Arizon says while they tried to get people to comply, some customers would not follow the rules.

“Some people listen, some people don’t,” she said.

In each case, inspectors cited businesses for no masks and in some cases no social distancing.

Castor says from the beginning of the pandemic, the city has promoted programs that supported businesses, encouraging them to do the right thing.

“The vast majority of businesses have been compliant, unfortunately, we’ve had some bad actors,” Castor said.

It also didn’t help that the same street in Ybor City where two of the repeat offenders are located was packed with people not wearing masks and not socially distanced this past New Year’s Eve.

Video of that evening lead to shaming on social media, where some questioned Tampa’s commitment to keeping people healthy, just weeks ahead of the city hosting Super Bowl 55.

“That’s not the image that we want to be portrayed to the country, and it certainly isn’t the identity of Tampa,” Castor said.

The city says it has conducted another 150 additional inspections just since the beginning of the year, and while bar owners may say it’s difficult to tell their customers to wear masks and maintain social distancing those that don’t, Castor says, now have a lot more to lose.

Businesses with repeated violations also face $300 fines, but Castor says it’s not like a traffic ticket.

"We’re talking about people’s lives," she says.

