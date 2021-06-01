Tampa plans to revoke liquor licenses of businesses that violate COVID-19 orders

In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, businesses in Tampa caught repeatedly violating emergency orders will have their alcohol permits revoked.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa is cracking down on businesses that repeatedly break the city and county's COVID-19 emergency orders.

In a press release overnight, the city leaders said they "will begin pursuing suspension/revocation of alcoholic beverage permits for businesses that are repeat offenders (two or more citations)."

In a statement, the city told 10 Tampa Bay since December 17, the city has conducted 387 inspections. Out of those, 20 citations issued and three were repeat offenders: Ybor Cigars Plus, Tangra, and MacDinton. Those restaurants received a $300 fine.

All of the situations were given after 9 p.m., with most happening between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m.

"Our goal from day one of the pandemic has been to protect the health and lives of our residents while taking steps to keep businesses open and operating in the safest possible way,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. She went on to say, "while the vast majority of our businesses and residents are acting responsibly, we can’t allow a few bad actors to compromise and lengthen the recovery efforts for an entire community."

Across the bay in St. Petersburg officers have been giving out second citations and issuing fines but more aggressive action is not being taken.

