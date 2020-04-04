TAMPA, Fla. — An employee at a Tampa Wawa tested positive for COVID-19. The employee worked at the 8458 N. Dale Mabry Highway location.

Wawa said the last time that the employee had been to work was March 22.

Wawa said it took immediate action and closed its store to have it professionally cleaned and disinfected. It said it would open back up as soon as possible with help from employees from neighboring stores if needed.

Wawa said it was working with the Florida Department of Health to notify employees who may have come in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19.

"As always, the health and safety of our customers and associates is a top priority. We will do everything we can to support our associate, including providing paid time off, and take all necessary steps to monitor, safeguard and protect all our associates and customer," a Wawa spokesperson said in a statement.

Customers can read more about what Wawa is doing to keep them safe during this time on its website.

