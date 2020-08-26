Tampa woman describes issues 6 months after coronavirus diagnosis

A Tampa woman says she is still having lung and heart issues. Experts at USF Health says there's good evidence some people will have permanent issues.

TAMPA, Fla — It's important that we track daily coronavirus numbers, not just so how we know we're doing in our state but so we know how this virus is impacting our lives.

There are lots of cases of people seeing health impacts long after their diagnosis, including those all across the country of people -- even those who are asymptomatic -- developing a condition they have never had before.

Sean Spring from Tampa says she had symptoms in February but was diagnosed with coronavirus in March.

She says it started slow, but got worse and was the most painful experience of her life. She said her face was swollen and she was coughing horribly.

Ever since she has had brain, lung and heart issues.

"Breathing is hard all the time. I cannot get a full breath of air. It's rare now to breathe normally for longer than an hour or so at a time. It hurts. It hurts to breathe," she said. "My heart, I mean, it's just not beating right."

Those are the kinds of issues we talked about with Dr. Jay Wolfson at USF.

He says there is very good evidence that some people, who recovered from COVID-19, are developing new cardiovascular, lung, kidney and brain disease.

"Even if you're asymptomatic you have a chance of getting something that will stick with you for the rest of your life, some of these can be significant."

The virus is causing cellular damage that in some cases, will be permanent.

"Lots and lots of cases of people with breathing disorders, coughing, respiratory scarring in their lungs, scarring in their hearts. This virus attacks organs," Wolfson said.

He adds this is why we need to be incredibly vigilant about continuing to social distance, wearing a mask, washing our hands, not just for others, but for ourselves as well.

