TAMPA, Fla. — When Jocelyn Stephens traveled to New York for the birth of her grandson, she never imagined the drastic changes ahead.

After three weeks in the city, it was time to board her flight back to Tampa.

“I had no choice, I had to come back home,” said Stephens, who arrived home the same day Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period for anyone arriving from the New York area.

Stephens, a cancer survivor, arrived just before the order took effect but knew she was at higher risk and decided to self-isolate at the request of her employer.

“One, mainly I’ve been in New York. Second, I do have a compromised immune system. And now I’ve developed a cough,” said Stephens in an interview Monday over Skype. After contacting the health department, she says she was sent to Raymond James Stadium to be tested on Friday.

She was told the results would be back 7-9 days later.

“If I put that in my mind it would drive me crazy,” said Stephens of waiting for the results. “My work gave me the option to take sick time or work from home and I chose to work at home, so I kind of distract myself during the day.”

Stephens does not believe she has coronavirus but is thankful she was able to be tested just in case. She’s now calling on the state of Florida to do more to better screen passengers coming in from highly affected areas.

“If their temperature is up, require them to take the test or have them tested at the airport,” said Stephens, who believes all passengers arriving from highly impacted areas should be tested. “If they’re going to have the test that gets results in 15 minutes, I think they should have those readily available before people are even allowed the leave the airport.”

And for anyone who finds themselves in isolation like herself, Stephens offers this advice.

“Just take it as something you have to do-- it’s something that’s necessary. Two weeks is not going to kill you,” Stephens says, with another week left in self-isolation herself. “Time will pass Find things to do to keep yourself busy and occupied.

"Keep your mind off what you’re going through because things will come back to normal."

