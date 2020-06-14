Tarpon Springs restaurant closes after COVID-19 exposure

Rusty Bellies Waterfront Grill will be closed until Tuesday.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A restaurant in Tarpon Springs will be closed until Tuesday, June 16 because of COVID-19 exposure.

Rusty Bellies Waterfront Grill announced the closure on Facebook Saturday.

"Due to the safety of our staff and guests, we will be closed until Tuesday 6/16 due to a Covid-19 exposure. This is unfortunate and unexpected and we apologize for any inconvenience. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time."

Also in Pinellas County, three downtown St. Petersburg bars closed Friday after at least one employee at each establishment tested positive for COVID-19. All three announced they are testing all of their employees. There is no word yet on when the businesses will reopen.

These closures come after three straight days of the largest single-day spike of new COVID-19 cases across the state of Florida. On Saturday, the number of new confirmed cases reported was 2,581. The latest numbers will be released later today.

