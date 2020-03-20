WASHINGTON — The news will come as a big relief for millions of hardworking Americans who are struggling to adapt to all the changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools are closed, and many parents are spending all their time trying to keep their kids from falling behind while also working from home. And it’s hard to ask for help when everyone is social distancing.

So, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin tweeted Friday morning that President Trump directed the IRS to move Tax Day from April 15 to July 15.

It’s nice to have the extra time, but it may still be a good idea to file now.

“I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money,” Mnuchin tweeted.

RELATED: Stocks open mixed on Wall Street at end of a brutal week

RELATED: COVID-19 updates: Income tax filing deadline moved from April 15 to July 15

RELATED: Reports: 4 US senators sold stocks before coronavirus market crash

What other people are reading right now: