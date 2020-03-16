ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We are a month away from the tax filing deadline. At this time, you still have to file by April 15, but there's talk of an extension. It just hasn't been announced.

To help you keep track of what's happening, the Internal Revenue Service has set up a special section called Coronavirus Tax Relief where you'll find updates. It's always a good idea to file as early as possible to prevent identity theft.

There are some things that you should keep track of during the coronavirus outbreak.

1. Medical expenses: if you itemize, that could be something that you can deduct depending on your income for your 2020 taxes.

2. Sick leave: part of the bill that the House passed last week includes tax credits for paid sick leave and for leave for those who are self-employed. Whether you work for a company or if you have your own business and end up sick or having to take care of someone and not work there could be some tax credits applied. How this works out will ultimately depend on the Senate version of the bill.

