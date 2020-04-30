A New York City social studies teacher died after a six-week battle with COVID-19.

Rana Zoe Mungin, 30, was denied a coronavirus test twice before she was diagnosed, her family says. According to CBS News, relatives believe Mungin's race played a role in the level of care she got.

Her sister, who is a registered nurse, told WPIX that Mungin went to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center twice after she developed a fever but was sent home each time without being tested for the new coronavirus.

According to the family, the first visit happened on March 15, and Mungin was given Albuterol and headache medication. She was sent home without a COVID-19 test.

Shortness of breath persisted. And, an ambulance was called on March 19.

Mungin's sister told WPIX a paramedic gave a nebulizer treatment. An attendant suggested Mungin was having a panic attack, the family said. A doctor determined Mungin's lungs were clear and there weren't enough tests to check for coronavirus, relatives say.

So, Mungin went home. By the next day, she "wasn't breathing."

Once again, an ambulance took her to the hospital. The family wasn't allowed inside this time, WPIX reported.

Within three hours, Mungin was on a ventilator and beginning an experimental treatment described as a mixture of Hydroxychloroquine and Erythromycin.

CBS News says Mungin was off the ventilator for a while and even showed some promising signs before she sadly passed away this week.

Mungin had lived with her sister in Brooklyn.

"Racism and health disparities... still continues at this day and age," her sister Mia wrote on Facebook on April 10. "The zip code in which we live in still predetermine the type of care we receive."

Mungin was a graduate of Wellesley College. She had a master's degree from the University of Massachusetts. UMass Amherst released the following statement.

"Rana Zoe's battle with coronavirus unfortunately sheds light on the systems of racial, gendered, and class bias— entrenched power dynamics—that she sought to expose and change in her work. We have learned through gut-wrenching reports that she was turned away for a coronavirus test three times, and did not receive ambulance service to the hospital, after being assessed as suffering from only a panic attack. An online appeal for appropriate medical treatment for Rana Zoe received a massive outpouring of support from community members, family, and friends; but the dismissal of her symptoms is a register of the long history of economic and racial barriers to healthcare faced by Black women in this country."

Wellesley President Dr. Paula Johnson sent her condolences to the Mungin family.

"In NYC and other U.S cities, we are seeing this pandemic disproportionately impact black and LatinX families," Dr. Paula Johnson tweeted. "This is a moral and systemic failure. We must do better."

Mungin taught at Bushwick Ascend Middle School, where CBS says she was described as someone who had a "transformational impact" on her students and colleagues alike.

