Teachers and parents voice reopening concerns at Pasco School Board meeting

The superintendent points out that 66 percent of parents want their kids to return to a brick and mortar school.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Teachers and parents sounded off at Tuesday’s Pasco County School Board meeting, expressing concerns over reopening schools with so many cases of COVID-19 in the community.

“We are not saying we don’t want to return to brick and mortar. We are saying we don’t want to return to brick and mortar now,” proclaimed United School Employees of Pasco president Don Peace.

One after another, around 11 educators stood up in opposition to returning to the classroom until Pasco County’s COVID-19 positivity rate dropped below 5 percent.

“I am afraid, I am angry, and I am said,” said 5th year teacher Jeremy Blythe. “Being a teacher has prepared me for many things, but what I can not prepare for is having to bury a colleague or a student.”

Despite the string of public speakers asking the district to reconsider reopening, Pasco Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning reports more than 66 percent of parents surveyed, reported wanting their children to return to classrooms this fall.

He told those in attendance, the district is “between a rock and a hard place.”

“It is very clear that funding is tied to the fact that school districts need to open with brick and mortar,” said Browning. “If we don’t get funding from the state, our teachers do not get paid.”

