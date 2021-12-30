Temple Terrace reinstates mask requirement for city facilities

Effective immediately, both visitors and staff entering city buildings will need to mask up.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Starting Thursday, any visitors or staff entering Temple Terrace city facilities will need to mask up.

The city announced on Dec. 30 that it was reinstating its mask requirement because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases seen across the state, largely due to the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Both Hillsborough County and the city of Tampa made similar moves this week, cracking down on mask rules in government buildings.

The move also comes as Florida again broke its daily record for new cases of COVID-19 with 58,013 cases reported for Dec. 29.

"This measure was deemed necessary to help keep both City employees and visitors to these facilities safe. Masks will be provided as needed. Frequent hand washing and social distancing also are encouraged when visiting City facilities," the city wrote in a release.

Temple Terrace City facilities include City Hall, the Omar K. Lightfoot Center, theTemple Terrace Public Library and the Family Recreation Complex.