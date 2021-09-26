Temporary face mask policy suspended in Sarasota Schools; masks now optional

The optional face mask policy begins Monday, Sept. 27.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla — Sarasota County Schools is suspending its temporary face mask policy, the school system announced.

Based on the latest COVID-19 community spread percentage, the school district reports, the face mask policy is suspended and the face mask policy is optional beginning Monday, Sept. 27.

"We strongly encourage everyone to continue to wear a face mask when indoors to help keep the positivity rate below 8 percent," Sarasota Schools said.

The decision to make face masks optional will remain in effect until Nov. 23. Sarasota County Schools says while the emergency policy is in effect, students and employees will not have to wear a face mask if the positivity rate for COVID-19 within Sarasota County is below 8 percent for three consecutive dates, according to data gathered by the Florida Department of Health.