Tropicana Field COVID-19 test site shuts down early for second day in a row

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For the second day in a row, a major COVID-19 testing site in Pinellas County shut down its operations early.

The drive-thru test site at Tropicana Field in downtown St. Petersburg opened again Tuesday at 7 a.m. and closed just about an hour and a half later after it reached capacity.

The site is operated by the county Department of Health, the city of St. Petersburg and BayCare Health Systems, which will provide the medical teams.

From June 29 through July 2, the site will be open 7-11 a.m. It will be closed July 3 to observe Independence Day weekend.

Beginning the following week, starting July 6, the drive-thru site will be open 8-11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The Tropicana Field drive-thru site will use Lot 2 on the west side of the ballpark off 16th Street South. Cars will be directed into the site from an entrance on 3rd Avenue South.

Those looking to get tested are encouraged to bring a referral from a doctor. Those who do not bring a referral will be screened based on CDC guidelines.

Testing is first-come, first-served with a daily cap based on available supplies.

BayCare also operates testing sites in Polk and Pasco counties and is helping a drive-thru site at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

