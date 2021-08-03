Texas inmate who was convicted of robbing several banks in Florida dies after recovering from COVID-19

The man was convicted of committing numerous bank robberies in South Florida.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas inmate with an extensive background in Florida robberies tested positive for COVID-19 back in March and died last week, the Bureau of Prisons reports.

On March 30, 74-year-old Roy Curtis Berry was transported from the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, to a local hospital where he tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed on a ventilator, authorities say.

In accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Berry was converted to a status of recovered and transported back to FMC Fort Worth.

However, on July 28, Berry was found unresponsive and pronounced dead by the institution physician. The Bureau of Prisons said Berry had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease.

Berry was sentenced in the Southern District of Florida to an aggregate 180-year sentence for bank robbery with a deadly weapon and use of a firearm. He was in custody at FMC Forth Worth since April 12, 2017.