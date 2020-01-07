'It's not a huge sacrifice to ask': City of Sarasota mask mandate now in effect

So far, the Sarasota city manager said there has been good compliance.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The increase in COVID-19 cases is why it's so important to wear a mask to help limit the spread of the virus.

“The mixed messages that are coming out of the federal level and to some degree even the state is not acceptable anymore, so I’m very optimistic that the local governments are going to begin to step up and start to take care of this situation and get us back to both public health and economic health,” Sarasota City Manager Tom Barwin said.

The city of Sarasota’s mask ordinance went into effect Wednesday, July 1. You'll have to wear a face covering both inside and in outdoor public spaces.

“It’s really important for us that people realize the city of Sarasota is taking this seriously and doing everything we can do to be one of the safest communities in the state, if not the country,” Barwin said.

You'll notice shops and businesses have a new sign posted on their front door: “Face coverings required for all.”

Barwin says so far, so good.

"I've been impressed just in the last few hours with how much compliance we've had,” Barwin said. "It’s not a huge sacrifice to ask."

The majority of people out today were sporting their cloth or paper face mask as they entered different businesses.

Barwin says there are some exemptions when it comes to mask wearing. If you have a preexisting health condition or if you're outside and can practice social distancing, you don’t have to wear a mask. Plus, of course, when you're eating.

“While you are eating, dining, drinking you are exempted but once you are done, like you are going to the bathroom you should put the mask on,” Barwin said. “And if you are younger than 18 currently that's up to your parents."

Barwin says a face shield won't cut it. It needs to be a face covering. If you don't have a mask, you can find free ones at several distribution sites.

“Masks are free! I mean, we have kind of taken away every excuse possible,” Barwin said. "So for those folks who are just going to be total contrarians because they want their independence, fine, be independent, shop online, stay home in your backyard.”

Sarasota is in the process of handing out 50,000 masks.

“We have cloth masks, paper masks, donated masks and we will continue to give those away here at city hall,” Barwin said.



When it comes to enforcement, the city is banking on voluntary compliance to start with, then code enforcement officers will get involved.

You can also submit a complaint through the city’s website or email them at mandatory.masks@sarasotafl.gov

“We encourage people not to call 911 on these mask issues,” Barwin said. “Communicate through our website and our email. We will get back to people with information that they need within 24 hours and we will do our best to keep educating and informing the public.”

If you don't wear a mask, you'll get a citation and maybe even a fine.

“If you were to be cited for not wearing a mask, as required, the fine can be up to $500,” Barwin said. “If you pay it immediately it's only $50… but if you choose to challenge it and you were found in violation the fine could go up to $500 and that would be in the discretion of the magistrate."

Barwin says any money received through fines will be put right back into buying more masks to give out.

The ordinance is supposed to expire in 60 days, but the city manager says if the COVID positivity rate stays high, the mask ordinance will probably remain in place until the city reaches a 3 percent positivity rate and right now, the city is looking at an almost 13 percent rate -- so there's a long way to go.



Barwin says he knows it’s not ideal, but it’s what can be done to help stop the spread.

“People will get used to this! I know I had a time adjusting,” Barwin said. “But once you figure out how to not fog up your glasses and where to get your breath in between your walks and conducting business it can actually be a fun challenge, especially with the fashion accessories component now.

“We can sort of demonstrate who we are through a mask accessory, and mine is obviously very plain,” said Barwin, pointing to his mask.

What other people are reading right now: