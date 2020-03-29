MIRAMAR, Fla. — A 26-year-old soldier who reported for duty to support Florida's response to COVID-19 has tested posted for the virus.

The Florida National Guard said the soldier tested reported for duty at the Miramar Readiness Center in South Florida on March 17. The Florida National Guard said he started showing symptoms of COVID-19 and went home to self-isolate on March 19.

Even though he was activated to help with the state's fight against COVID-19, he didn't interact with the public because his symptoms were caught in time and the right precautions were taken, according to Florida National Guard leaders.

The Florida National Guard said while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the state, it will stay a steady force to help fight the virus.

