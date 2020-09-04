TAMPA, Fla. — Even though we know our coworkers, friends and neighbors are working from home and staying inside because of coronavirus, it can still feel quite isolating and lonely.

That’s why a photo project has swept the nation: The Front Steps Project started in Needham, Massachusetts, but has spread across the country and has washed up right here in Tampa Bay.

“They’re at a moment in their lives when everything has come to a standstill, which is so rare in our society. So [we want to] to document what that was like," photographer Amy Pezzicara said. “Hearing about The Front Steps Project, it just sounded like such a great way to give back to the community.

"It sounded like a nice form of connection with people, to kind of break up their day, make them feel like they had some sort of connection to the outside world."

With a suddenly wide-open schedule thanks to all of her work being canceled or postponed, Pezzicara started donating her time, taking photos of more than 30 families in Tampa including Bucs tight end Cameron Bate and his girlfriend, Brooke Skelley.

The pair are definitely used to a more active life.

“I’ve been cooking a lot, that takes up a lot of time. Walking the dog, he goes for three long walks a day," Bate said.

But a puppy cannot keep up with the athletic needs of a pro footballer

“You know, whether it’s walking to a park so I can run there, or working out in the backyard. It’s definitely different," Bate said. "But yea, trying to find ways to be creative with workouts.”

RELATED: Coronavirus models are improving. Does that mean we can get back to ‘normal’ sooner?

RELATED: Tampa pet photographers create 'Safer at Home Portrait Project'

Pezzicara also got creative with her sessions: She asked families to hold up fun signs and donate.

“Instead of paying for a session fee, I asked for a good faith donation to the heart gallery or feeding Tampa Bay, because both of those are really important to our community," she said. "And it would bring some awareness to the charities and raise some money for them at a time when they couldn’t really fundraise.”

It's all about helping to capture a strange time and entertain people in a new way.

Photographers across the country have put a pause on the Front Steps Project while most nonessential workers are encouraged to stay home -- Pezzicara hopes to complete more portraits once restrictions are loosened.

RELATED: Florida launches mobile-friendly site to file for unemployment during coronavirus pandemic

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter