College senior Ashley Lawrence noticed that many people have started making their own face masks due to the shortage of medical supplies amid the coronavirus crisis.

But she didn't see masks designed for the deaf and hard of hearing community — so she decided to sew them herself. "So right before the pandemic, masks were made and made commercialized to help people with hearing loss have access to their doctor's mouths for lip reading/speech reading," Lawrence said in a Facebook post on Monday. "Because of the shortage of masks, everyone started making their own, so I thought: why not make them for all?? This is how we stay #HealthyatHome"

Lawrence, who said she is a senior at Eastern Kentucky University majoring in deaf education, posted photos of two face mask designs, both with transparent screens around the mouth.

MORE: Read the full story at CBS NEWS

---

RELATED: HISD teacher raises money with custom stationery to feed students during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Here's how to make your own face mask if you don't have a sewing machine

RELATED: 'Blessed ending' | Houston man whose 'lungs were ravaged' by coronavirus released from hospital