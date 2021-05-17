'The Swamp' to return to full capacity this fall at UF

The University of Florida also announced masks no longer are required to be worn on campus. However, people who are not fully vaccinated still should mask up.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — "The Swamp" will open at full capacity this fall at the University of Florida.

Officials announced Monday, citing the recent change to federal mask guidelines, that there will be "full in-person participation" with on-campus activities. Stadiums and arenas are included, UF said.

The university also announced masks now are optional for faculty, staff and students on campus since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated people no longer need to wear one given the significantly low risk of contracting COVID-19.

People who are not fully vaccinated still are recommended to continue wearing masks, UF said, citing the CDC.

"Please note that while we are encouraged by the progress we are making, we will continue to promote COVID-19 vaccinations, closely monitor the pandemic, and take appropriate steps aimed at continuing to safeguard our university community should it become necessary to do so," the university said in a statement.

Florida State University last week said it intends to operate at 100-percent capacity inside Doak Campbell Stadium this fall.

The University of Florida is the latest to announce changes to its mask policies. Last week, the University of Central Florida and Florida State University said face masks no longer would be mandatory.