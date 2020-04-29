THE VILLAGES, Fla — They’re among those most vulnerable to the coronavirus, but like everyone else, the more than 130,000 people who live in The Villages can’t hide away in their homes forever.

The necessities – food and medicine – force the people in Florida’s largest retirement community to venture out more than they’d like to.

Now, CVS and UPS are hoping to help. The companies are teaming up offer home delivery of prescription drugs – with drones.

“Drone transport offers a fast delivery option for medicines that are time-sensitive, while supporting social-distancing efforts,” UPS wrote in a news release.

“This program can also help prioritize the protection of our healthcare heroes.”

Drone deliveries are slated to take off in May, following all Federal Aviation Administration rules governing the operation of remote-controlled aircraft.

And there will be a few limitations to start:

The first flights will be less than a half mile, and the packages won’t be delivered to customers’ front doors. For safety reasons, the drones will drop off prescriptions at nearby locations, and drivers will complete the deliveries.

