ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Clearwater, Plant City and Temple Terrace suspended their recycling programs more than a month ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those three cities tell 10Investigates that temporarily eliminating recycling reduces their crews’ risk for exposure to the virus by allowing for greater social distancing.

Clearwater Solid Waste and General Services Director Earl Gloster said processing recycling means their crews have to sort through the recyclables for items that don’t belong.

“We try to go through it to get contamination out of it, so we are interacting with it,” Gloster said. “This virus, we’ve never been here before. This is something totally new. We did what we thought was right to protect our workers and the community at large.”

10Investigates began looking into this after seeing surveillance video from a Clearwater home showing garbage and recycling bins being dumped into the same truck.

Clearwater also eliminated yard waste and bulk collection in early April.

But, April utility bills showed Clearwater residents were charged the same amount for solid waste and recycling in March and April, despite the reduction in service.

Gloster said people are being billed the same amount, despite the temporary reduction in service, because the items will be picked up eventually.

Temple Terrace and Plant City tell 10Investigates they do not charge residents separately for their recycling programs.

Clearwater and Temple Terrace confirm they are sending recyclables to the same place regular trash goes: “waste to energy” plants that burn the garbage to produce electricity.

“So, it is a form of recycling that’s recognized by the state of Florida. It’s not the highest form of recycling. We don’t like to do that. But we felt we didn’t really have a choice. We felt that was a better option than having our people continue to try to handle this stuff and then possibly get one of them exposed to the virus,” Gloster said.

Clearwater tells 10Investigates it plans to resume recycling, bulk, and yard waste collection on May 4.

In the meantime, at least 13 other Tampa Bay cities and towns have continued their recycling programs uninterrupted:

Auburndale

Dade City

Davenport

Gulfport

Longboat Key

Oldsmar

Pinellas Park

Sarasota

St. Pete Beach

Tampa

Tarpon Springs

Venice

Zephyrhills

