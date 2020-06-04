MIAMI — A third passenger who was aboard the Coral Princess cruise ship that docked in Miami over the weekend has died from the coronavirus. Authorities say the person died at the hospital.

14 people in total were taken off the cruise ship and to a South Florida hospital.

Princess Cruises reported earlier that two people had died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Coral Princess had more than 1,000 passengers and nearly 900 crew members on board. The ship docked on Saturday at Port Miami.

Crews began disembarking passengers on Sunday. However, any passengers who had symptoms of COVID-19 or were recovering, were being kept on the ship until they were medically cleared.

Authorities did not immediately disclose whether the 14 people removed from immediate medical attention had a confirmed coronavirus link.

