ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We know a number of 10News viewers were bummed after the 2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was canceled this weekend due to COVID-19.

But on Saturday, the race sent out some good news for people who bought ticket to this year's event.

"Ticket Purchasers on file for the March 13-15, 2020 event may choose to defer their purchased tickets for use at the March 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Alternatively, ticket purchasers may elect to receive a credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 10% to apply towards future Green Savoree Racing Promotions events, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, general admission, camping, RV space, paddock access and pit passes at either the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Honda Indy Toronto or Grand Prix of Portland. This 110% credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 or 2021 season, subject to availability. Ticket holders will receive detailed instructions and next steps via email Friday March 20, 2020. Thank you for your continued patience. We look forward to racing on the streets of St. Petersburg March 2021!"

