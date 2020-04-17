TAMPA, Fla. — As we continue to deal with COVID-19, many may find themselves experiencing anxiety, ultimately disrupting ones sleep pattern. In situations like this, where you are inside of your home all day, it can throw your entire body out of wack.

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, approximately 30 to 35 percent of the population experiences acute, or short-term, insomnia.

Dr. Lara Wittine with Advent Health says "the stresses from the stay-at-home order paired with the woes of the virus can cause loss of sleep or restlessness'.

Wittine says the best way to manage your day and achieve a good nights sleep, is to incorporate some sort of activity into your daily routine, so your body is able to naturally anticipate sleep at night.

"For those who can, go out and take a walk in the neighborhood, take advantage of that while maintaining social distancing. Or doing activities in the house, like cleaning is good for keeping our activity level stable. So that we are influenced by darkness and not disrupting the natural process." said Wittine.

In addition to the recommended hygiene practices to curb contracting the disease, consider your sleep health a priority and another way to stay healthy and protected during the outbreak.

Here are three things Wittine says you can do right now for a better nights sleep;

MAINTAIN A ROUTINE

That allows your body to know the difference between day and night activity.

PRACTICE MINDFULNESS

So you're self aware and not over stressed or anxious with whats going on around you.

SET BOUNDARIES WITH ELECTRONICS

For optimal sleep at night, best practice is to turn your devices off one hour before bed for less screen time and allowing your body to begin its natural process of preparing for sleep.

