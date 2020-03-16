TAMPA, Fla. — With the number of cases of the novel coronavirus increasing throughout the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking people to practice social distancing, which includes working from home.

In 2013, the U.S. Census Bureau reported nearly 13 million people worked from home.

Global Workplace Analytics found that in 2018, the work-at-home industry grew 173 percent since 2005.

Working from home

Tamika Cody 10News Digital

For some, working from home could be an anomaly, but for others working remotely is just a part of their daily routine.

If this is your first time working from home, here are six tips that will help you effectively get your work done.

1. Prepare your workspace

Find a spot in your home where you’ll be able to have enough room for the equipment, including your laptop, cell phone, books, files and anything else required for your daily workflow.

You might want to also consider having more than one place to work. The employment and recruiting site, Glassdoor, suggests switching up your workspace and heading outside to your back or front yard.

2. Get dressed, stick to your routine

One of the perks of working from home is that you can wear whatever you want. If you’re planning to stay in your pajamas for the workday, you might want to reconsider, especially if you have video conference calls scheduled.

Studies found that people are more productive when they dress to work from home. However, the choice to dress or not to dress is all up to you.

3. Take a break, stay active

If your shift entitles you to a lunch break, make sure you take it. Before heading to the kitchen to whip up a light snack, check in with your team to let them know you’re offline.

Also, keep your body moving and try to avoid cabin fever by taking a walk, preferably outside. Remember to practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others. Fresh air and a casual stretch of the limbs never hurt anyone.

When you’re all done, let your team know when you’re back.

4. Virtual Private Network

If you’re working from home, it’s likely you’ll be using the internet to access your work e-mails, update your company’s website, or conduct work through the company’s servers. Before heading to your humble abode to work from home, be sure that you have access to your employer’s virtual private network, VPN.

Connecting to your company’s VPN will give you online privacy by creating a private network from a public internet connection, according to the security software company, Norton.

5. Communicate, communicate, communicate

Working from home will require you to be in constant contact with your team. Career advice website, Ladders, lists several “core principles” to effectively communicating while working from home.

Be clear concise and direct

Ask questions sooner rather than later

Fully understand what your role is in each project

Be proactive in your assignments

6. Winding down your workday

Just as if you were physically working in the office, continue your natural habit of winding down your workday. It could be following up on e-mails or writing out your to-do list for the next day.

But before signing off, remember to check in with your team to let them know you’re signing off for the evening.

If you have work from home tips, share them with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or on our YouTube page.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: White House wants people to stay home, avoid groups larger than 10

RELATED: Florida will still hold its primary tomorrow, but some poll workers have backed out

RELATED: Stocks plunge 2,999 points, worst drop in three decades, amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: St. Pete declares emergency, limits capacity at local restaurants

RELATED: Comcast, Verizon and others won't cut internet over late bills through early May