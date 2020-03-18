TRUMANN, Ark. — We've all seen the viral pictures, videos and memes. Toilet paper has become a hot commodity because of coronavirus panic buying -- and one florist is turning the craze into a light-hearted business opportunity.

Blossom Events & Florist in Trumann, Ark. posted a picture of a beautifully arranged toilet paper bouquet.

Local news station KARK reports it sells for $75 -- while supplies last -- and is only available to locals.

That's the same price the florist charges for a dozen roses.

"It’s just like a dozen roses, except that it has toilet paper,” the store's owner David Faulkner said, according to WKMG.

"It was just for giggles, you know, to bring some smiles to our community."

He said they didn't raid the stores to stock up on toilet paper for the bouquets. They're couponers, so they already had quite a bit on hand.

