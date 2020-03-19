ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Since the announcement of closures and restricted hours due to COVID-19, people are flocking to their local stores to stock up on toilet paper and other supplies while they practice self-isolation and social distancing.

But, this has left many spending hours and waiting out long lines just to get their hands on a few rolls of toilet paper.

One restaurant in St. Petersburg has got your back.

“Can’t find groceries? Order a Family Meal. No toilet paper? We’ve got you covered there too,” Parkshore Grill wrote on Facebook.

The restaurant is giving out one free roll of “limited edition Parkshore toilet paper” with every to-go family meal order to help those interested fill both their stomach and their shelves.

The meals include an entrée, salad and two sides for $17 before tax. A minimum of four orders per family is required.

The restaurant will be using curbside pick-up in their valet zone to distribute meals; they are asking you to call two hours in advance of pick-up to place your order.

Parkshore Grill is located on Beach Drive in downtown St. Petersburg.

For more information, the restaurant can be reached at: 727-896-9463

