ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Amid the flurry of COVID-19 coronavirus shopping, there's been one particularly useful item that hasn't been too easy to find.

Beans and Barlour, a St. Petersburg-based business known for its treats and boozy sweets, says it has the city's back(side) when it comes to finding some toilet paper.

It'll host a totally free toilet paper drive-through starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in front of the store at 538 1st Ave. N. The commercial rolls will be of decent size, about 9-inches in diameter -- or more than five standard-size residential rolls, the business wrote on Facebook.

Although "free" to the public, tips are definitely appreciated given the downturn.

"Supplies are limited so we ask that you only stop by if you have a true need," it wrote.

The lack of toilet paper on store shelves has been attributed to a sort of panic buying.

Brandon Libby, a medical physician at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, said this sort of excessive buying is anxiety and fear of the unknown -- having stock of daily life items, like toilet paper, helps to provide some sort of reassurance.

